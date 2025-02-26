IISc Open Day to be held on March 1

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Science on Wednesday said it will open its gates to visitors on the occasion of 'Open Day' to be held on March 1.

Open Day is typically organized close to the birth anniversary of the founder, J N Tata, as well as National Science Day. On this day, the campus is open from 9 am to 5.30 pm to the general public.

"Everyone is invited to explore the campus and experience exciting demos, exhibitions and experiments," IISc said in a release.

On Open Day, students and researchers at the Institute will showcase their work as well as new and exciting advances in science and engineering, for visiting enthusiasts, it said, adding that popular lectures, panel discussions, quizzes, and competitions will also be held at departments and centers across campus. Entry to Open Day is free. PTI KSU ADB