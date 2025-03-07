IISc to host Longevity India conference from March 10-12 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is set to host the 'Longevity India Conference–Rise for Healthy Ageing' from March 10 to March 12 in Bengaluru.

The conference will bring together scientists, researchers, innovators, and thought leaders to explore solutions for healthy ageing and longevity, stated a press release issued by IISc on Friday.

"Platforms like Longevity India play a vital role in fostering research and with the involvement of innovative startups and businesses, we can surely develop some groundbreaking solutions together," said Prashanth Prakash, Founding Patron of Longevity India, and Founding Partner of Accel.

Aimed at addressing the complex challenges posed by an ageing population, the three-day conference will initiate discussions on the latest research, emerging trends, and innovations in the field, added the release.

Some notable speakers include Brian Kennedy, Centre for Healthy Longevity, Singapore; David Furman, Professor and Director, Buck Institute for Research on Aging; Hanno Steen, Professor, Harvard Medical School; and Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha & Rainmatter, stated the release.

Deepak Kumar Saini, Convener of Longevity India and IISc Professor, said as India's population continues to age, there is an urgent need for multidisciplinary solutions that improve the quality of life for seniors.

"Longevity India aims to provide a platform for collaboration between researchers, innovators, and policymakers to create actionable solutions for healthy ageing," he added. PTI JR ADB