IISER Kolkata to set up new anti-ragging cell after death of PhD student

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata will form a new anti-ragging cell, disbanding the existing one, in the wake of the death of its PhD student, an official said on Monday. Anamtira Roy (24), a life science researcher of the Haringhata campus of the autonomous institute in West Bengal's Nadia district, died in AIIMS Kalyani on Friday morning, hours after he fell ill on the premises.

Drug overdose is believed to have been a factor leading to his death, the police said, quoting a preliminary report from the hospital.

"The existing anti-ragging cell to address complaints of harassment of students is being disbanded, and a new one will be formed with representatives from students," the IISER official told PTI.

The autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Education has already formed a fact-finding committee to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the PhD student, while a special investigation team (SIT), consisting of several faculty members, is also being constituted to expedite the internal probe process, he said.

Dean of Students Ayan Bannerjee resigned from the post on Sunday, but he did not cite any reason, a source at the institute said.

Meanwhile, a prayer meeting was held on the campus by the students in memory of Roy.

Some of Roy's friends claimed that he had a heated argument with one of his research colleagues at the institute's laboratory, hours before he was taken to the hospital on Thursday night. "We are exploring all angles. We will cooperate with the police, but nothing else can be revealed now for the sake of the inquiry," an IISER spokesperson said.

The deceased's cousin, Hrisikesh Roy, had earlier alleged that his brother was harassed by two persons at the institute, belonging to his research team, and he was in extreme mental stress.

"We want a complete and thorough probe," SFI general secretary Debanjan Dey said after meeting the bereaved family.

Based on the social media posts by Roy, in which he had complained of mental harassment, an FIR was filed by the family at Haringhata Police Station, naming a guide and a batchmate for being responsible for his death.

He had alleged that emails to the internal complaint committee of the institute failed to elicit any response.

The IISER spokesperson said the allegations by the deceased were being addressed.

In April 2022, IISER PhD student Subhadip Roy's body was found hanging, and he had blamed a research guide.

The spokesperson said IISER has a 24x7 counselling cell and zero tolerance for any case of ragging. PTI SUS BDC