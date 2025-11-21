IISF 2025 will bring together all stakeholders under one roof: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday emphasised the transformative role of science and technology in driving India's development and said the nation is witnessing an unprecedented expansion in scientific capabilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was delivering the keynote address at a curtain raiser for India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 at the Central University of Jammu in Samba district here. The event marked the formal launch of the IISF.

Singh said the four-day science festival, scheduled to begin on December 6 at Haryana's Panchkula, will bring all stakeholders under one roof.

"It will bring together researchers, students, educators and scientific institutions to celebrate and promote India's advancements in science and innovation," Singh said.

He said that in the recent years, India's accomplishments -- such as the Chandrayaan mission and vaccines -- have given the country unparalleled recognition on the global stage. "Alongside these scientific milestones, India has also emerged as a world leader in preventive healthcare, marking a dramatic shift from the perceptions that existed in earlier decades," he added.

The Union minister said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the country has witnessed a series of new and pioneering initiatives in the field of science and technology, including the creation of specialised scientific centres across India.

He said these initiatives reflect the government's commitment to strengthening India's scientific ecosystem and nurturing innovation-driven growth.

Highlighting one such achievement, Singh noted that a state-of-the-art science centre, named after renowned scientist Satish Dhawan, has been established at the Central University of Jammu, marking a significant milestone for the region.

"The centre has already started offering graduate, postgraduate and post-doctoral programmes, thereby creating new academic and research opportunities for students and scholars," he said.

Singh stressed the need to break down institutional silos, noting that working in isolation often leads to overlapping responsibilities and inefficiencies. He called for greater coordination among research bodies, academic institutions and industry to maximise outcomes and accelerate national progress.

Singh said that the forthcoming IISF would not only showcase India's scientific achievements but also strengthen the collaborative ecosystem between academia, industry and innovation-driven enterprises.

He said the guiding mantra of this year's festival is "Whole of Government and Whole of Society." In his address, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Dr M Ravichandran said that IISF 2025 would focus on the theme "Science for Prosperity," emphasising the vital role of scientific knowledge and technological innovation in driving sustainable development.

He said a key component of the festival will address the pressing global issues of climate change and its impact on human health. He said that a series of competitions and science-based games will be organised to enhance participation and make the event more engaging.

The IISF is one of the largest platforms in the country dedicated to promoting science among the masses and encouraging widespread participation in scientific activities.

This year's festival will feature scientific exhibitions and thematic pavilions, interactive sessions with leading scientists, skill development workshops for students and youth and activities to popularise science among rural communities. PTI AB RUK RUK