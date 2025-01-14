IIT-Abu Dhabi to introduce new BTech course in Chemical Engineering from 2025-26

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Abu Dhabi is introducing a BTech programme in Chemical Engineering from the 2025-26 academic session, making it the third undergraduate course offered by the campus, according to officials.

Since its inception in January 2024, IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi has launched an M.Tech programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability, two BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering and Energy Engineering, and a PhD programme in Energy and Sustainability.

"For the upcoming academic year (2025-26) commencing in August 2025, IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi will offer three Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) programmes -- Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering and Chemical Engineering. These four-year programmes meet the evolving needs of the global technology landscape and mould students with skills and knowledge to excel as future leaders in their chosen fields," a senior official told PTI.

Admissions to these programmes will be conducted through two primary modes -- JEE-Advanced, 2025 and Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025. The CAET 2025, a key component of the admission process, will be held in two sessions -- Session 1 on February 16 and Session 2 on April 13, 2025.

"This dual-session format provides candidates with two opportunities to showcase their abilities, with the higher score from the two sessions being considered for the final selection process," the official added.

The official explained that CAET 2025 will be a 3-hour pen and paper-based test, conducted in English, comprising 60 questions equally distributed among Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

"Test centres for CAET 2025 will be located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, as well as in New Delhi in India. Additional venues may be made available in different cities and countries for second session, depending on received applications," he said.

The admissions process aims to foster diversity and excellence, with one-third of total seats allocated through JEE (Advanced) 2025 and two-thirds of seats allocated through CAET 2025.

"The CAET 2025 seats are open to UAE nationals, as well as international students (including Indian expatriates who have completed their high school and five previous years of education in the UAE)," he said.

Applicants have the flexibility to apply for either one session or both sessions, with the higher score being considered for those appearing in both. A portion of the seats will be allocated to the top performers in CAET Session 1 as "early admission".

"The final seat allocation will be made on the basis of the combined merit list and the candidates’ preference of disciplines after the Session 2 examination," he added.

India and the UAE signed an agreement to set up a campus of IIT-Delhi in Abu Dhabi during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Emirates' capital in 2023.