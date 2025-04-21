IIT, AIIMS-Guwahati launch four-year BS course in biomedical science and engineering

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) IIT-Guwahati on Monday launched its new four-year BS programme in biomedical science and engineering.

The programme will be offered by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati, in collaboration with AIIMS-Guwahati and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)-Guwahati.

"This interdisciplinary programme brings together engineering, medical sciences and pharmacology on a single platform, addressing the need for professionals who can work across disciplines to tackle future challenges. As the problems of tomorrow will not fit into traditional silos, this programme is designed to bridge those gaps," said IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal.

"We are confident that this programme will foster the next generation of biomedical engineers, preparing them to innovate and lead in health care and pharmaceutical industries," he added.

The application process for the Bachelor of Science (BS) programme will begin on April 25 and remain open for a month.

"This multi-institutional collaboration is a landmark initiative that will shape the future of health care and education in India. With this initiative, we aim to bridge the gap between engineering, biotechnology and medicine," said AIIMS-Guwahati Director Ashok Puranik.

"With advancements in genomics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and nanotechnology, it empowers the next generation of biomedical innovators. By combining the strengths of AIIMS-Guwahati, IIT-Guwahati, and NIPER-Guwahati, we are creating an ecosystem that will drive the future of healthcare and medical technology in India," he added.

The programme is open to students who appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2024 or 2025 with physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology, and secured a minimum of 75 per cent aggregate marks in these subjects.

Students who qualified the IISER Aptitude Test - 2025 are also eligible to apply.