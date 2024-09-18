IIT alumni to invest Rs 700 cr for EV buses in Goa; will revive mass transport, says CM

Panaji, Sep 18 (PTI) A proposal by Indian Institute of Technology alumni to invest Rs 700 crore to introduce electric buses for Goa's public transport system has been approved by the cabinet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

State-run Kadamba Transport Corporation chairman Ulhas Tuenkar said the proposal is a welcome one and will go a long way in reviving the transport undertaking.

"IIT Alumni has agreed to spend Rs 700 crore for the revival of mass public transport in the state. It has been approved by the cabinet. The state government plans to roll out 500 EV buses under this initiative," the chief minister told PTI.

Tuenkar said the fleet of Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, which currently operates its own buses as well as those from private entities, was not enough to cater to the increasing demand.

" It is a welcome step to revive KTCL. Final discussion on the roll out of the buses under the initiative is currently underway. Once we get these buses, we will be able to service the routes that are currently non-operational. We can also restart our interstate service, which is being held back due to our ailing fleet," Tuenkar said.

KTCL has 500 diesel buses as well as 48 EV buses given under Mission Smart City and 54 EV buses procured from Olectra company. The EV buses hit the roads three years ago.

EV buses need low maintenance and have received good responses from the commuters, said Robin Mukund Madhale, Depot Manager, EVEY Trans Private Limited, a sister concern of Olectra. He is heading KTCL's Panaji depot on behalf of the company.

EV bus driver Shubham Naik said most of the operations are at the touch of a button and the presence of automatic doors as well as CCTV cameras was reassuring.