IIT aspirant dies by 'suicide' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly died by suicide at a private residential IIT coaching institute here on Saturday, police said.

The student, undergoing coaching for IIT long term at the institute, was found hanging from the fan in the hostel room by other students, who informed the principal, they said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The boy is a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, a police official of Madhapur police station.

The boy had recently appeared for IIT JEE exam. He checked the key of the exam and felt that he might have scored poor marks and was upset and it seems to be the reason for him to resort to the extreme step, they said based on preliminary investigation citing his friends and college management.

Further investigation was on.