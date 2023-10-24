IIT aspirant studying in Kota commits suicide at home in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old student preparing for IIT in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his native home here, police said on Tuesday.

Roshan Verma was sleeping with his family members in the verandah of his house in Devki Chhapra village on Monday night. At some point in the night, he went to his room and hanged himself from the fan using a towel, they said.

After completing his Class 12 exams, Roshan was preparing for IIT in Kota. He had come home on holiday, police said.

His family came to know about the incident the next morning, they said.

According to the family, Roshan had been suffering from a severe headache for the last few days and was getting his treatment. It is believed that he committed suicide because of it, SHO Dharam Veer Singh the The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB NB NB