IIT-B develops method to maintain comfortable temperature inside homes in joint research

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Monday claimed to have developed a method to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures in naturally ventilated homes in collaboration with the Community Design Agency.

For maintaining comfortable indoor temperature, researchers used a numerical and simulation-based technique called Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) that explores the relationship between wall materials, variations in airflow, and thermal comfort, IIT-B said in a statement.

Researchers chose local and eco-efficient options such as burnt clay bricks and AAC blocks that reduce environmental emissions and transportation costs. This can improve living conditions and occupant well-being even for low-income housing in India, it stated.

"Construction materials play a major role in defining the quality and livability of the building, and it is important to make sure that mass housing projects adopt the right material that provides comfortable living at a reasonable cost," IIT Bombay professor Albert Thomas, who led the study, said.

Community Design Agency (CDA) is a team of architects, engineers, business professionals, community planners, and artists who work alongside communities on the margins through the collaboration of various stakeholders. PTI SM NSK