IIT BHU gang rape survivor urges court to allow her to appear via video conference

Varanasi, Nov 12 (PTI) An IIT student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who is a gang rape survivor, has requested the fast track court to allow her to attend hearings via video conferencing.

She cited academic disruptions from frequent court appearances and the emotional strain of facing her alleged attackers in person.

The court, while hearing the petition on Tuesday, has reserved its decision for November 21, according to the lawyer of the student.

District Assistant Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar Gupta said the student, known for her academic excellence, was selected for IIT-BHU right after completing her 12th grade.

According to Gupta, the student's petition emphasised that repeated court visits are impacting her studies and facing her alleged assailants is a mentally challenging experience. She has requested that the court consider her circumstances and allow her to attend hearings through video conferencing.

Gupta further said the gang rape case involving the IIT student is currently being heard by Judge Kuldeep Singh in the fast-track court.

The case dates back to November 1, 2023, when the IIT student, along with a friend, was allegedly accosted by three men on a motorbike while walking outside the hostel.

Allegedly, the men restrained her, forced her to remove her clothes at gunpoint, recorded the incident on video and then proceeded to gang-rape her. The shocking event sparked protests from students who took to the streets, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and better safety measures on campus.

The suspects were identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel, who were allegedly linked to the BJP's IT cell. Two months after the incident, the police arrested them.

Subsequently, Pandey and Chauhan were granted bail by the high court, while Patel's bail hearing is on. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS