IIT-BHU student's gangrape: Scratch marks found on victim's private part, govt doctor tells court

Varanasi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A government doctor has told a court hearing the IIT-BHU gangrape case that scratch marks were found on the private part of the victim, a student of the institute.

Advertisment

Assistant District Government Counsel Manoj Gupta said that Dr Anamika Singh, who examined the victim, recorded her statement in the Fast Track Court of Judge Kuldeep Singh on Friday.

In her statement, the doctor said that no marks of internal injury were found in the private part of the victim, but some scratch marks were found outside.

She further said that rape-related violence cannot be ruled out, according to Gupta.

Advertisment

The government counsel said that after hearing arguments of accused Kunal Pandey's lawyer, the court fixed January 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The victim, a student of Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University, had gone out of the hostel with her friend on the night of November 1, 2023 when three men riding a motorcycle stopped her.

It is alleged that the youths gagged the student, made her remove her clothes at gunpoint, made a video and gang-raped her. After the incident, BHU students protested for several days demanding the arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

Advertisment

A case was registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station here. Later, the charge of gangrape was added to the FIR, police said.

Three accused -- Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel -- were arrested in the case. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK