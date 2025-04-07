IIT Bhubaneswar develops app to simplify seat swap among train passengers

Bhubaneswar, Apr 7 (PTI) Researchers at IIT Bhubaneswar have developed an app to facilitate easy seat swapping among train passengers, the institute said on Monday.

IIT Bhubaneswar students Rustam Kumar and Sangam Mishra, and faculty members Srikant Gollapudi and Srinivas Pinisetty created 'Simply-Swap' — a mobile and web application.

The application developed by Rustam and Sangam with guidance from Srikant and Srinivas, allows registered users to post seat-swapping requests by entering their current seat details, desired seat or coach, and train information, the institute said in a statement.

The institute said any other user travelling on the same train with a seat reservation in the specified coach can view the request and opt to accept the swap. Once a match is found, the app facilitates the swapping process, reducing the stress of manual coordination.

The IIT Bhubaneswar said it believes Simply-Swap could significantly enhance passenger convenience and satisfaction, if the app is integrated into Indian railways’ services.

The team is currently in talks with start-ups and venture capitalists for commercialisation of the app.