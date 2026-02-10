IIT-Bhubaneswar develops digital power substation

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) The IIT-Bhubaneswar has developed an advanced digital substation equipped with a centralised monitoring and protection system.

Energy Department's Additional Chief Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev inaugurated the system at the 33/11 kV campus substation in the presence of IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar on Tuesday.

The system will enable real-time monitoring and protection of the institute’s entire electrical distribution network, a statement said.

The project was undertaken as a demonstration initiative under the National Perspective Plan (NPP) of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru, it said.

The objective of the project was to design, develop, and demonstrate a centralised protection and monitoring (CPM) system for a distribution substation, including integration of distributed energy resources, it added.

This is one of the indigenously developed digital substation frameworks in the country, leveraging intelligent merging units that eliminate the need for conventional physical Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) within the substation, the statement said.