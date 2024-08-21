IIT Bhubaneswar develops solar-powered microwave reactor for efficient waste management

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) A research team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has developed a solar-powered microwave pyrolysis reactor designed to recover valuable resources from both segregated and mixed waste materials, including biomass and plastics.

The reactor uses microwave-assisted pyrolysis to rapidly convert waste into valuable products such as highly porous carbonaceous material (biochar) and bio-oil, depending on the feedstock and operating conditions, the institute stated on Wednesday. Pyrolysis is the heating of an organic material, such as biomass, in the absence of oxygen.

Current solid waste management practices mainly involve incineration, biogas plants, or landfill disposal, which offer limited recycling opportunities. While incineration serves as an alternative to landfilling, it often leads to significant environmental pollution through the release of toxic gases and ash, it said.

The microwave-assisted pyrolysis technology developed by IIT Bhubaneswar’s School of Infrastructure offers a promising solution to these challenges, the statement added.

"Microwave-assisted pyrolysis produces valuable end products like biochar, bio-oil, and syngas in a very short time, addressing the urgent need for sustainable waste management," said Remya Neelancherry, the lead researcher.

"Our research at IIT Bhubaneswar focuses on the feasibility and applicability of these products across various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, and energy production," Neelancherry added.

This environmentally friendly technology can be implemented by municipalities and industries in various locations within cities, offering the potential for significant revenue generation with minimal pollution compared to incineration and other conventional waste management techniques, he said.

Depending on waste management needs, the technology can be implemented with either a fixed bed reactor or a fluidized bed reactor, he added.

"Research indicates promising potential for this technology to positively impact the alternative energy market. We encourage investors to explore this technology, ensuring environmental protection while fostering market growth," Neelancherry said.