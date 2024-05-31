IIT-Bhubaneswar, Institute of Life Sciences in pact for technical education collaboration

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar has signed an MoU with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) to explore opportunities of collaboration in technical education and research, with special focus on developing a vaccine for tuberculosis prevention, officials said.

The association will enhance the ecosystem for research in the fields of various life sciences, which would help in saving human lives from various diseases and natural ailments, Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar, Shreepad Karmalkar, said.

The special focus towards developing the vaccine for tuberculosis prevention will boost the efforts being made towards this end, ILS Director Debasis Dash said.

The collaboration intends to bring about excellence in technical education, particularly in the fields of biological sciences, molecular biology and microbiology, the officials said.

“This MoU between the two premier institutions of India will not only bring transformation in research in the field of biological sciences, but also help Odisha in creating a benchmark in this domain in future,” Dash said. PTI BBM RBT