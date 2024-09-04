IIT-Bhubaneswar student dies after 'falling' from 5th floor of administrative building

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus on Tuesday night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

“Yesterday night at about 11 pm, a student fell down from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library. Security personnel present nearby noticed the student immediately after the fall due to the sound.

“They alerted the administration and took her to the institute medical center. The doctor pronounced the student dead. The police was informed immediately and are investigating the case,” IIT-Bhubaneswar said in a statement.

The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination, the officer said.

A police team inspected the spot and started an investigation, he added.

The authorities have informed the family members of the deceased, institute sources said.

The woman visited her home 10 days ago, and had been quite reserved following her return, they said. PTI AAM RBT