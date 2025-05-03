IIT Bombay committed to creating vibrant campus, says its director

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) IIT Bombay is committed to creating a vibrant campus that encourages holistic development and is building state-of-the-art infrastructure to support academic growth as well as entrepreneurial pursuits, its Director Shireesh Kedare said on Saturday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay hosted 'Commencement 2025' at the institute's convocation hall for students expected to graduate in the current academic year.

The commencement ceremony, introduced by IIT Bombay in 2023, is a special occasion conducted annually soon after the second semester examinations, to gather all students expected to graduate in that academic year.

This event is organised to give the entire graduating batch an opportunity to celebrate their time at the institute before they leave the campus. It has elements like an academic procession, addressed by the chief guest and director, a pledge ceremony and a uniform dress code, but does not include the awarding of degrees, medals or honours.

"IIT Bombay has been committed to creating a vibrant campus that encourages holistic development. We are building state-of-the-art infrastructure to support not only academic growth, but also residential, recreational and entrepreneurial pursuits," Kedare said.

"From our new student hostels and faculty residences to our Research Park which houses startups valued in billions, our efforts are designed to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation," he said.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew, was the Chief Guest.

"Success is not just personal achievement but also making a positive impact, especially amid climate threats and global challenges. The future is in your hands. With determination, resilience and ethical choices, you can shape a sustainable, happy, and fulfilling world for all," he said in his address. PTI PR NP