IIT Bombay develops portable, affordable Tinnitus diagnosis, management device

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday said researchers at the institute have developed an affordable Tinnitus diagnosis and management device.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound in the absence of any external stimulus, so other people cannot hear it, and is commonly described as ringing in the ears.

As per the research data published in JAMA Neurology 2022, Tinnitus affects more than 740 million adults globally and is considered to be a major problem faced by more than 120 million people, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

Tinnitus results in severe sleep disturbance, depression, anxiety, negative impact on mental health, irritability, impacting social life, and has a demoralising impact on the quality of life, it added.

The device and the supporting application software offers a comprehensive approach that includes precise tinnitus matching, customisable multimodal tinnitus management approach and disease progress tracking at an affordable cost.

The objective of the project is to equip clinicians with the precise tinnitus diagnosis tools and provide each patient a unique experience in the tinnitus management. Apart from IIT Bombay, the project received funding from Tata Centre for Technology and Design (TCTD),and Wadhwani Research Centre for Bioengineering (WRCB), the statement added. PTI SM NP