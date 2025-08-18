IIT Bombay launches women-only certificate course on Generative AI for business

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Monday said its Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE) is rolling out a beginner-level course exclusively designed to empower women professionals, entrepreneurs, and managers with practical skills in generative AI.

The special edition of "GenAI for Business: A Hands-On Introduction" will be conducted online from September 11 to 13, and the last date of registration is September 9, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

This will give an opportunity to the women participants to explore the fast-evolving world of GenAI in a supportive, collaborative learning environment.

Over the course of three days, participants will gain hands-on experience with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Co-Pilot, DALLE, Perplexity, Flux1, Grok, and Notebook LM through live demos, exercises, and real-world examples. PTI SM NSK