IIT Bombay plans to strengthen infra, introduce flipped classroom to enhance learning

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday said it is planning to expand its built-up area by over 75 per cent to 16 lakh sq metres to accommodate increasing number of students and introduce flipped classrooms to maximise learning.

The institute has also procured world-class instruments worth Rs 500 crore for research and development, it said.

In line with the observation made in the IIT Bombay Institute Review 2018-2022, conducted between October 2023 and January 2024, the institute has been expanding its space, IIT Bombay director Prof Shireesh Kedare told reporters.

"The expansion will be vertical due to space restraints and we aim to keep the trees and maintain ecology. We are planning to increase our built-up area from the current 9 lakh sq metres to 16 lakh square metres, which is an increase of over 75 per cent, to accommodate the increasing number of students, faculty and programs. We expect to overcome all the bottlenecks that we are facing in the next 3-5 years," he said.

This includes expansion of the students' accommodation from the current 12,000 rooms to 16,000 rooms in 2-3 years, Prof Kedare stated.

"With rapid expansion and increased diversity, there have been infrastructural constraints. These expansions are in line with the recommendations outlining a comprehensive roadmap for IITB's continued growth and leadership in academia, research, and societal impact," he added.

Besides, IIT Bombay has procured instruments and equipment worth Rs 500 crore, including liquid helium, high performance computing (HPC), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), among others, to provide world class facilities in order to enhance application-related research.

"These equipment can be used not only by faculty and students of the institute, but also by other institutes and colleges at a nominal fee. This funding of the instruments were part of a Rs 1,000 government grant. IIT Bombay has been classified as an 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and under this plan, institutes like IIT Bombay with the IoE tag have been granted Rs 1,000 crore," he said.

Talking about learning, Prof Kedare said there is a need to correctly utilise the 40 lectures per semester and make students learn rather than study for exams.

"We are still discussing how to optimise learning and introduce flipped classrooms in future to increase student engagement," he said.

A flipped classroom is a teaching method that reverses the traditional learning experience by moving lectures outside of class and using class time for more interactive activities.

The institute is also strengthening industry and international collaborations and alumni engagement to encourage and inspire students for innovation, Prof Kedare added. PTI SM NP