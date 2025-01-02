IIT Bombay researchers identify bacteria that can consume toxic pollutants in soil, boost crop yield

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday said its researchers have identified bacteria that can consume toxic pollutants in the soil and produce helpful nutrients as a by-product.

The premier institute said in a statement that its researchers have been studying bacteria that feed on toxic chemicals and pollutants as a solution for the increasing pollution of the natural resources.

In a recent study published in the journal 'Environmental Technology & Innovation', they used the power of specific bacterial species to remove organic pollutants from the soil.

Moreover, these bacteria were also found to help boost the growth hormones of the plants, inhibit the growth of harmful fungi, and help in making essential nutrients readily available to plants, it stated.

Soil contamination from aromatic compounds (organic compounds with a benzene-like ringed structure) in the form of pesticides (insecticide and herbicide) is one of the major challenges for the agriculture industry.

These compounds are toxic, can inhibit seed germination, reduce plant growth and yield, and also accumulate in seeds and plant biomass.

Many aromatic pollutants, such as carbaryl, naphthalene, benzoate, 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid and phthalates are extensively used in pesticide formulation and also released as by-products from various other industries, like cosmetics, textile, construction, food and feed preservatives, dyes, petroleum and plastics, it said.

Traditional approaches to remove these pollutants, like chemical treatments or soil removal, often turn out to be band-aid solutions - expensive and unable to tackle the problem completely, the institute added.

To address this issue, the IIT Bombay team identified bacteria from toxic environments and noticed that certain bacterial species, specifically from the genera Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, were especially good at breaking down aromatic compounds.

"These bacteria were isolated from contaminated soil and agricultural fields. They feed on pollutants, breaking them down into simpler, harmless, non-toxic compounds. In this way, they act as natural cleaners of polluted environments," IIT Bombay Prof Prashant Phale from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering explained.

These bacteria were also found to convert insoluble forms of essential nutrients, such as phosphorus and potassium, into soluble forms and make them readily available to the plants.

They also produce substances called siderophores, which help plants absorb iron in nutrient-limited environments, the institute added.

Moreover, these bacteria also contribute to plant growth and health by producing a high amount of growth hormone called indoleacetic acid (IAA).

"So, while these bacteria are cleaning the soil, they are also helping plants grow healthier and more robust by fertilising the soil and improving soil health," Prof Phale added.

The researchers further found that when a mixture of bacteria from the Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter genera is used, they also boost the growth and yield of crops like wheat, mung bean, spinach, fenugreek, among others, by up to 45-50 per cent.

"As they say - unity is the best policy. Some strains might be really good at breaking down pollutants, while others might be better at promoting plant growth or defending against diseases. By combining them, we assembled a team of bacteria that can work together cooperatively, doing a variety of jobs simultaneously and more efficiently," Phale added.

Although the findings from the research have a lot of potential in a real-world situation, he said, "It will take some time for widespread adoption as the technology will need to be scaled up, tested in different environments, and made available as commercial products." PTI SM NP