IIT Bombay to offer joint PhD programme with Japan's Tohoku varsity from this year

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has collaborated with Tohoku University of Japan to provide joint PhD programme from this year.

The institute said IIT Bombay is planning to set up a Centre with Tohoku University next year, according to an official statement.

In this regard, IIT Bombay and Tohoku University, Japan, had signed an agreement in April on establishing Tohoku University IIT Bombay Joint Institute of Excellence (JIE).

"Presently, PhD programme will be offered. In due course, joint Masters' programmes will also be offered in the Centre," it added.

This partnership aims to drive ground-breaking research, facilitate student and faculty exchange, and encourage innovation in key areas of mutual interest - including sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, materials science, disaster resilience, and more.