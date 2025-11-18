IIT Delhi, ERLDC collaborate to develop AI-enabled smart device for demand side energy management

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has partnered with the Eastern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (ERLDC) for the design and development of an AI-enabled system which will enable consumers to manage their energy use efficiently, officials said on Tuesday.

The system will incorporate a built-in real-time-of-use (TOU) tariff plan, where the cost per unit of electricity will vary based on the time of day, reflecting real-time supply and demand.

According to Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, the project aims to develop an AI-enabled smart home energy management system capable of optimising electricity consumption and costs while maintaining user comfort. The system will integrate smart plugs, sensors, and a microcontroller to process data from time-of-use (ToU) pricing, weather conditions, occupancy and user preferences.

"Using machine learning and optimisation algorithms, it will automate load control, support demand flexibility and enhance grid reliability. With rising electricity demand and dynamic pricing structures, it is essential to empower consumers with intelligent tools to manage their energy use efficiently.

"The integration of AI with smart home technologies marks a significant step towards sustainable and consumer-centric power systems. The project also emphasises data security and privacy through the integration of wireless network protection and encryption mechanisms, ensuring secure data exchange between devices and controllers," Panda said.

A user dashboard will further help consumers visualise their energy usage and savings in real time.

ERLDC, one of the five Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDCs) operated by Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India), is responsible for maintaining the stability and reliability of the eastern region’s power system.

The centre manages grid operations across the eastern states through real-time monitoring, load management and coordination with State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDCs). PTI GJS GJS APL APL