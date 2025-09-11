IIT-Delhi identifies 18 bus routes for rationalisation in trans-Yamuna to enhance connectivity

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) IIT-Delhi has identified 18 bus routes for rationalisation in the trans-Yamuna region to enhance last-mile connectivity and ease congestion, officials said on Thursday.

This route rationalisation has been strategically designed to extend bus services to maximum uncovered areas, bringing relief to previously unserved localities and touching over a thousand bus stops, thereby ensuring inclusive and accessible public transport for all, they added.

Under this rationalisation plan, these routes have been identified from three major depots--East Vinod Nagar depot, Shastri Park depot and Ghazipur Depot.

The initiative, steered by Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, is being aims to make the area commuter-friendly, reduce congestion, and improve last-mile connectivity by strengthening integration with metro stations and key industrial hubs, said an official.

From the East Vinod Nagar Depot, 11 routes have been identified -- Patparganj Industrial Area to Priyadarshini Vihar, Ganesh Nagar to Shastri Park Metro, Karkardooma Metro Station to New Mandoli Industrial Area, Usmanpur-2 Pushta to Mandoli Jail Road, Anand Vihar ISBT to Akshardham Metro Station, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to Mayur Vihar Metro Station.

The other roures include Geeta Colony to Mansarovar Park Metro, IP Extension Metro to New Ashok Nagar, East Azad Nagar to Tahirpur Crossing, Preet Vihar Metro to Preet Vihar, and New Ashok Nagar Metro to New Ashok Nagar(Metro Connectivity) Similarly, from the Shastri Park Depot, four routes have been designed These are Seelampur Metro Station to Shiv Vihar, Maujpur-Babarpur to Karawal Nagar-T, Gokulpuri Metro Station to Sabhapur Village, and Maujpur-Babarpur to Maujpur-Babarpur Metro.

Similarly three routes have been suggested from the Ghazipur depot -- Ghazipur Dairy Farm to Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Metro, Anand Vihar Metro to Harsh Vihar Jail Road, and Ashok Nagar Extension to Metro Station.

These routes have been carefully designed to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide direct connectivity to industrial hubs such as New Mandoli, Patparganj, and Tahirpur, while ensuring that underserved residential clusters are better integrated with Delhi Metro services.

As many as 3,800 electric buses have been introduced to strengthen the bus fleet, benefiting nearly 40 lakh daily commuters in Delhi.

The approved rationalisation plan will be implemented in a phased manner to ensure smooth execution and maximum benefit for the public.

"Alongside, we are also working on fixing the Outer Ring Road, which will provide much-needed relief from congestion and further streamline traffic flow across the city," said the minister.