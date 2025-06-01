IIT-Delhi launches 4-year BS in Chemistry programme

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will offer a new four-year undergraduate programme -- BS in Chemistry -- from the 2025 academic session, officials said on Sunday.

It is the first Bachelors in Science programme which will be offered at the premier institute in the national capital.

S Nagendran, Head of Chemistry at IIT-Delhi, described the new programme as "addressing the need to introduce multi-disciplinarity at an early level in chemical science education while simultaneously preserving the comprehensive and in-depth chemistry training expected from a pure sciences graduate".

"It has been seen over time that, on one hand, engineering graduates frequently lack the depth of fundamental scientific knowledge necessary to conduct research in pure sciences, while on the other hand, pure chemistry graduates sometimes overlook engineering fundamentals," he said.

Entry to this programme will be through JEE (Advanced). Candidates qualifying the JEE (Advanced) will be able to opt for it through the JoSAA 2025 portal.

Ravi P Singh, BS Chemistry programme coordinator, informed that during the initial two semesters of the first year, students will engage in common courses, akin to the first year of any BTech programme, establishing a solid foundation in sciences and basic engineering principles.

"The second year will focus on core courses in chemistry. From the third year onwards, the curriculum introduces multidisciplinary courses with well-designed research components that will further extend into the fourth year. One unique feature is the opportunity for students to pursue a Minor in another department alongside their BS in Chemistry," Singh said.

"The overall goal will be to train students in core chemistry topics, who will be able to relate the molecular fundamentals with the solution-driven approach of an engineer, thereby allowing them to impact global challenges with chemistry-based real-world solutions," he added.

According to Singh, graduates of this programme will be poised to enter the pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, materials, manufacturing, defence, oil and gas, chemical consulting, automotive and petrochemical industries. PTI GJS RHL