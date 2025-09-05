IIT Delhi launches India-UAE start up exchange to boost global scaling opportunities

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has launched the India-UAE Startup Exchange to support Indian startups in expanding to the UAE and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The announcement was made during a high-level dialogue hosted by UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali at his residence here.

The event brought together 40 FITT-incubated startups, offering them a platform to explore opportunities in the UAE market and strategies for international growth, officials said.

The discussions focused on strategies for Indian startups to expand their operations in the UAE, leveraging the country's strategic location and business-friendly environment.

Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director of FITT, highlighted that the collaboration between India and the UAE would generate synergy between both nations and provide startups with a launchpad for global expansion.

"Initiatives by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council are enabling startups to capture opportunities in the UAE market, with dialogues like this serving as a practical platform for innovation-driven growth," he said.

The 40 participating ventures represented sectors including technology, AI, mobility, robotics, healthcare, life sciences, environment and sustainability.

FITT, the industry interface and innovation arm of IIT Delhi, works on technology commercialization, incubation and strategic partnerships, playing a key role in shaping India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem. PTI GJS GJS OZ OZ