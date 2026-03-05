IIT-Delhi, Mercedes-Benz's R&D unit join hands for research collaboration

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India have collaborated to work on joint research in areas that support future of mobility and engineering systems, officials said on Thursday.

The two institutions formalised this through a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA), strengthening efforts to bring academia and industry closer through joint research, they added.

As part of the initial phase of this collaboration, a research project in the areas of quantum sensors and battery systems is being launched.

"We seek to advance high-quality research and generate impactful innovations that enable sustainable, affordable, and future-ready mobility. Our objective is to develop solutions that address India's mobility challenges while establishing new benchmarks for global impact," said Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT-Delhi.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) is the largest research and development centre for Mercedes-Benz Group AG outside of Germany.

Established in 1996, MBRDI plays a prominent role in the development of technologies like connected, autonomous, and electric in the world of mobility.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI, said, "This year marks 140 years since the invention of the automobile, a chapter that reflects the beginning of Mercedes Benz's journey in shaping mobility. We envision a future where academia and industry are systemically partnering to realise real-world challenges and provide meaningful breakthroughs." PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK