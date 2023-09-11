IIT Delhi researchers claim to have conducted first national-scale mapping of soil erodibility

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi claim to have conducted the country's first national-scale mapping of soil erodibility.

Before this, soil erodibility assessments were conducted in specific regions or catchments but a national-scale assessment of soil erodibility was required, according to IIT Delhi officials.

The national-scale mapping of soil erodibility is aimed at highlighting specific areas where the soil is most prone to erosion.

"Soil erodibility is the susceptibility of soil particles from becoming detached and reflects the combined effect of rainfall, infiltration and runoff. It is one of the major factors used to estimate soil loss and reflects the effects of soil structure, texture, permeability and organic matter content in countering soil erosion," said Manabendra Saharia, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi.

"The process of soil erosion starts when rainfall occurs on the soil or when water flow (runoff) displaces the soil particles... Now, we have developed a national-scale mapping of soil erodibility, the first of its kind in the country," he said.

The study by Saharia, his colleague Sumedha Chakma and PhD scholar Ravi Raj, exploring the spatial variation of soil erodibility and its relationship with soil properties in India, was published in scientific journal CATENA.

"Soil erosion is a significant trigger for land degradation and a major global geo-environmental issue. Being able to assess its causes and impacts at a high resolution will help us develop a national soil conservation plan that can help our vital agricultural sector," he said.