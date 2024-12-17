IIT-Delhi to undertake topographical survey for establishing AIIMS-Darbhanga, govt tells RS

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) IIT-Delhi has been engaged in undertaking topographical survey, geotechnical investigation and vetting of structural design drawings for establishing an AIIMS in Darbhanga, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, he said the Government of Bihar in April 2023 offered 151.17 acres of land at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass, Bahadurpur, in Darbhanga for the establishment of the AIIMS in lieu of the land at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital campus which was earlier approved by the state for transfer in November 2021.

The central (technical) team comprising experts from IIT-Delhi has found the alternate site feasible for the establishment of AIIMS subject to structural modification based on geotechnical and hydrological investigation due to site-specific conditions, the Union health minister said.

"Now, the Government of Bihar has handed over 187.44 acres of land for the establishment of AIIMS at Darbhanga. M/s HSCC (India) Ltd has been appointed as the Executing Agency for the project. IIT-Delhi has been engaged for undertaking topographical Survey, hydrological investigation, geotechnical investigation and vetting of structural design drawings," Nadda added. PTI PLB NSD NSD