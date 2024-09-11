IIT-Guwahati asks journalists not to visit campus after student's 'suicide'

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Wednesday asked journalists not to visit the campus after the death of a third-year student allegedly by suicide.

A third-year Computer Science student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, leading to protests by students demanding justice and proper mental health support for all.

Following the protests, journalists were barred from entering the campus to report from the spot.

"Members of the media are requested not to visit the campus now. The institute assures you that the situation is being treated with utmost urgency," a statement issued by IIT-Guwahati said.

Media will soon be invited to the campus for a meeting with the director, it added.

"We request members of the press to understand and cooperate with us in these difficult times and give us a few days to bring the situation back to normal," the statement added.

Several journalists who have visited the campus in North Guwahati since Tuesday evening have been turned away from the gates.

IIT-Guwahati authorities were also not available in person or over phone to talk to the media but later issued a statement announcing that the resignation of the Dean of Academic Affairs was being discussed internally and a decision will be taken soon.

Journalists who were barred from entering the campus pointed out that they were prevented from doing their duty, with the authorities refusing to respond to their queries but only a statement was issued.

The institute also urged the students to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms and to prioritise academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus.

Students had gathered outside the administration building since Monday evening and many of them did not attend classes in protest against recurring incidents of recurring deaths of students on the campus.

This is the fourth death of a student on the campus this year.

The agitators claimed that the student who died on Monday was suffering from health issues and was disturbed mentally after he was marked for failed attendance (FA).

They alleged that though the deceased student had submitted the required medical certificates, those were not considered, making him even more depressed.

The protestors also demanded action against a professor who allegedly did not allow several students to pass because of low attendance though many of them had valid reasons for being absent.

IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal later met students and held discussions with them for several hours and took cognisance of their issues and concerns, the statement said.

The statement also said that the well-being of everyone remains the top priority, and IIT-Guwahati is fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.

The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously and addressing the same to prevent future tragedies, the statement added.