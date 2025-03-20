IIT Guwahati explores traditional Assamese fermented food for sustainable industrial applications

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati have analysed Panitenga, a traditional fermented food from Assam, to identify beneficial bacterial strains with potential industrial applications, according to officials.

Panitenga is a staple in Assamese cuisine, made by fermenting mustard seeds with acidic extracts from mangosteen, tamarind, or lime juice, the mixture is kneaded into a dough, wrapped in banana leaves and left to ferment in bamboo containers for one to two weeks.

The traditional preparation method not only enhances the flavour and texture but also promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria. While fermented foods are widely recognized for their probiotic benefits, such as aiding digestion and improving gut health, certain bacteria present in these foods also have the capability to produce valuable industrial chemicals or compounds.

The research team at IIT Guwahati, led by Lalit Mohan Pandey, associate professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, identified Bacillus subtilis SMP-2, as a significant bacterial strain present in Panitenga.

The research has been published in the prestigious journal "Food and Bioproducts Processing".

"This strain has the unique ability to produce biosurfactants, which are natural compounds with diverse industrial and environmental applications. Surfactants are substances that help mix materials that do not naturally combine, such as oil and water. They are commonly used in products such as soaps, detergents, and shampoos, allowing them to remove grease and dirt.

"Unlike chemical surfactants, which can be harmful to the environment, biosurfactants are biodegradable, eco-friendly, and effective even under extreme conditions," Pandey said.

The potential applications of biosurfactants include---Microbial-Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) for improving oil extraction efficiency from underground reservoirs; bioremediation for cleaning up oil spills in oceans and soil and cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for replacing synthetic additives in skincare and drug formulations.

"We optimised environmental conditions to maximise biosurfactant production from Bacillus subtilis SMP-2. We found that the best conditions were a pH of 6, a temperature of 30°C, and a carbon-to-nitrogen ratio of 3:1, using glycerol as the carbon source and yeast extract as the nitrogen source. Moreover, the isolated bacteria exhibited a remarkable potential for crude oil degradation," Pandey said.

"This biosurfactant significantly reduced the surface tension of water, indicating its effective ability to break down oil and grease. Furthermore, it exhibited high stability across varying pH levels, temperatures, and salt concentrations. Its antimicrobial properties further make it a promising candidate for medical and healthcare applications," he added.

Pal explained that research bridges traditional food knowledge with modern biotechnology. By unlocking the potential of microbes found in Panitenga, scientists are advancing probiotic research while opening new possibilities for eco-friendly industrial solutions.

"The team is further exploring integrating this process with a hydrophobic biosorbent system. The approach aims to enhance oil adsorption rate before facilitating its bioremediation using the bacterial strain. This innovative method holds promise for more efficient and sustainable management of oil spill waste in marine environments," he said.