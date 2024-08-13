IIT-Guwahati roped in to find solution to problem of flooding in Dibrugarh: Sonowal

Dibrugarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said IIT-Guwahati has been approached by the Assam government for technical analysis of flooding in Dibrugarh and finding a lasting solution.

Sonowal, the Lok Sabha MP from Dibrugarh, reviewed the flood-affected and erosion-prone areas in the constituency and assessed the work done to protect them.

He said that IIT-Guwahati will conduct a study on the factors contributing to flooding in Dibrugarh.

The institute will prepare a master plan and offer technical advice and support to the government, he said.

Sonowal said the state government has formally requested IIT-Guwahati's assistance and assured that necessary actions would be taken based on their recommendation.

Following heavy rains, floods and erosion severely impacted daily life in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal said IIT-Guwahati will also be consulted for sewer management in Chabua.

The minister also took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally organised by the district BJP. PTI DG DG SOM