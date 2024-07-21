IIT-Guwahati to study reasons for artificial flood in Dibrugarh: Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 20 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that services of IIT-Guwahati will be enlisted to study the cause of artificial flood in Assam’s Dibrugarh city, and based on its findings, a master plan will be prepared to solve the problem.

He also stressed on the need for the civic bodies to address issues such as encroachment to help find a permanent solution for the water logging, an official statement said.

The city witnessed massive artificial floods this year, even as some parts of Dibrugarh continued to reel under waters, The minister visited Naliapool area of the city to inspect the drainage and sewerage system and called upon local authorities to hedge all efforts, resources and knowledge to chalk out a sustainable and pragmatic solution to the water logging problem.

The minister for ports, shipping and waterways said IIT-Guwahati will study the causes of artificial flood in the city, based on which a master plan will be prepared and corrective measures will be taken to fix the artificial flooding in the city.

Sonowal, who is the MP from Dibrugarh, also called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “The artificial flood in Dibrugarh is a cause of concern and we must find a solution that is economically prudent, ecologically viable and environmentally sustainable.

“The IIT Guwahati is going to study the causes, which have thrown the life of Dibrugarh out of gear. Once identified, a team of experts will draw a master plan and present it to the government for execution. We will ensure that this is executed in letter and spirit,” he said.

He urged civic bodies to act against anyone found violating the laws.

Following the inspection visit, the Union Minister instructed the officials to swiftly act to bring relief to the public.

He stressed on the need of the civic bodies to "address issues like encroachment and expedite efforts towards finding a permanent solution, incorporating expert opinions and suggestions into its plans".