IIT Guwahati working on 698 research projects worth Rs 389 cr

Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati on Sunday said it is carrying out 698 research and consultancy projects on varied topics worth Rs 389 crore.

A total of 2,150 students of the premier institute received their degrees in various disciplines at the 26th convocation ceremony during the day.

This includes 277 PhD scholars, 941 post-graduate students and 932 graduation degree holders.

The Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal for the academic year 2023-24 was awarded to Rethyam Gupta (Engineering Physics), while Vedant Gaurang Shah (Computer Science and Engineering) won the President of India Gold Medal.

Also, Arpita Ray, MTech in Geotechnical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal, while Pranshu Kandoi, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

"The institute currently has 698 research and consultancy projects in progress, with a total sanctioned value of approximately Rs 389 crore," IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

In the last academic year, 473 new research and consultancy projects worth Rs 145 crore have been initiated, it added.

Presenting the convocation report, IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal said, "Our institute's achievements in tech transfer, patent filings and high-quality research publications highlight the innovative spirit of our graduates." IIT Guwahati draws talented students from all over the country for its undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral programmes with an increasing number of international students. Over its 30-year history, it has seen over 22,600 graduates, he added.

Delivering the convocation address, founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, said indigenising technology starts with proactively addressing immediate challenges and seeing them as fertile ground for innovation.

"It requires a steadfast commitment to investing in research and development, fostering a culture of creativity and resilience. Embrace challenges as they arise. They not only test and refine your strengths but also spark breakthroughs that drive significant progress and lasting impact," he added. PTI TR TR ACD