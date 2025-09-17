IIT-H researchers develop IoT satellite-enabled chip with wider applications across sectors

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Researchers at IIT Hyderabad have developed an indigenous, IoT-enabled system-on-chip (SoC) that seamlessly integrates 4G, 5G, and satellite communications into a single platform, paving the way for "transformative applications" across sectors.

A system on a chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit that combines most or all key components of a computer or electronic system onto a single microchip.

Compact, low-power, and low-cost, the chip extends connectivity to virtually any corner of the Earth—reliably and for years without a battery replacement, said Kiran Kuchi, professor at IITH.

"While conventional 6G is often imagined as ultra-high-speed networks for immersive applications, this chip represents a special class of 6G technologies: low-power, narrowband, sensor-driven connectivity," he told PTI on Wednesday.

Such technologies will be fundamental to enabling the “Internet of Everything” and complement high-speed 6G by ensuring billions of devices—sensors, meters, trackers, wearables—can connect intelligently and sustainably, he said.

Observing that the chip has "transformative applications across sectors", he said wearables and animal tags equipped with the chip can monitor health indicators, delivering early alerts and improving both human wellness and livestock management.

With built-in GPS, assets, perishable goods, school bags, or even children can be tracked affordably and safely, he said.

In cold-chain (temperature-controlled supply chain) monitoring, the chip can ensure vaccine and perishable supply chain integrity across pharma and food logistics, he said.

Water distribution networks can be monitored in real-time, detecting leaks early and reducing wastage, he said.

Talking about the chip's defence and strategic applications, Kuchi said, with satellite capability, mobile assets can be tracked over vast distances, independent of cell tower coverage which is critical for defence and national security.

He said the chip has already been tested and qualified for essential standards compliance, ensuring interoperability and reliability across diverse networks.

With conformance validated, the chip is now ready to be introduced into operator networks, paving the way for large-scale commercial rollout, he said.

"This success is the result of India's fabless semiconductor model: the chip is designed in India, fabricated abroad, but tested, packaged, and productized within the country," Kuchi said.

Crucially, intellectual property ownership rests in India, securing long-term strategic independence, he said.

As the country's semiconductor fabrication capabilities expand under the India Semiconductor Mission, future production of such chips will also be localized domestically, he said.

Saying that the chip represents a vision of an "inclusive 6G", he said, by enabling ultra-low-power, sensor-based communications, it complements high-speed 6G networks and makes massive-scale connectivity feasible, affordable, and sustainable.

The wealth of data generated by billions of devices (using the chip) can drive smarter governance, improve citizen services, and strengthen India’s digital foundations in health, education, agriculture, and security.

This aligns perfectly with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047: a technologically sovereign, self-reliant India that leads in both advanced innovation and citizen-centric deployment, he said.

"Importantly, central and state agencies are encouraged to leverage this technology early and adopt it for the public good, accelerating its impact across governance and citizen services," he added. PTI SJR SA