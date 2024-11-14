IIT H will shape the country towards Viksit Bharat goal: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said IIT Hyderabad will become one of the prominent institutes in shaping and molding the country towards the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047.

Majumdar, who visited the institute and reviewed the advancements happening there appreciated its accomplishments, a release from IIT Hyderabad said.

"Rising consistently in NIRF rankings, with a robust academic and research environment, and impressive placement records, IIT Hyderabad has established itself as a premier name in engineering and technology. With a focus on holistic education, research excellence, and societal impact, it stands as one of India’s most innovative and future-ready institutions," the Union Minister said.

He also visited TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation), India's first Autonomous Navigation testbed facility (for both ground and aerial vehicle testing), the release said.

He experienced autonomous vehicles firsthand, observing their performance and learning about the latest advancements in self-driving technology. He viewed innovative new-concept drones, which showcased the cutting-edge developments in aerial autonomy, and drone technology being explored at TiHAN, it said.

Majumdar in a post on 'X' said he along with Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao interacted with faculty and students of the institute. He also said that they explored cutting-edge facilities like the Knowledge Resource Centre, Research Centre Complex, and TiHAN.

"IIT Hyderabad's commitment to innovation and sustainable development is truly inspiring," Majumdar added. The Institute's Director B S Murty also spoke.