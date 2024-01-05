IIT Hyderabad to host second edition of mega R&D fair 'IInvenTiv', 23 IITs to participate

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad will host the second edition of the Ministry of Education's flagship event, IInvenTiv 2024, on January 19 and 20, according to officials.

The second edition of the mega research and development (R&D) event will focus on five domains, reflecting the diverse landscape of innovation and also in line with the thrust areas for Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

The themes are affordable healthcare; agriculture and food processing; sustainable technologies including climate change, e-mobility, clean energy; defence and space; and industry 4.0.

IInvenTiv-2024 is a platform to highlight the holistic impact of the research and innovation carried out by the top higher education institutes in the country. It seeks collaborative avenues among state universities, institutes, and industry to enhance the development and reach of innovations at the grassroots level.

Beyond the 23 IITs, leading higher education institutions such as NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc Bengaluru, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions in the country will present their exemplary work to both academic and industry stakeholders.

"This diverse collaboration will culminate in a thoughtfully curated showcase featuring the top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions nationwide, serving as a pivotal highlight of the event.

"Promoting collaboration between academia and industry is of utmost importance for our nation. This collaboration will not only help us capitalize on our research endeavours but also facilitate industrial investments, leading to the innovation of products designed for India and the global market," said BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, IInvenTiv-2024, Steering Committee.

"In its second edition, IInvenTiv aims to bridge this gap by bringing academia and industry closer. Such initiatives hold great potential in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant and empowered India,” Reddy added.

The selected projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths during the mega event. Representatives from more than 1,000 industries, apart from several key officials from the government, are expected to be present at the inaugural event.

In addition to the R&D exhibition, the event will function as a dynamic platform, fostering collaboration between academia and industry to propel technological advancements that tackle real-world challenges.

Pursuing this objective, dedicated one-hour panel discussions for each domain will convene experts and thought leaders, delving into the challenges and opportunities that define the future of these vital sectors.

"I am glad that IInvenTiv has become more inclusive this time by showcasing technologies from 30 more institutes in addition to 23 IITs. I am confident that industry participants attending IInvenTive-2024 would join hands with the inventors of these technologies towards their commercial realisation to make India not only Atmanirbhar but also a global player in most of these areas and a global leader in at least some of them,” said B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

On Day 1 of IInvenTiv-2024 on January 19, exclusive access will be granted to industry participants, allowing them to actively engage with cutting-edge innovations.

Day 2 of the event will be open to the public, providing a unique opportunity for a wider audience to witness the latest breakthroughs in technology and research. PTI GJS SMN