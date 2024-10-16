IIT Indore develops catalyst for economical production of pure hydrogen from methanol

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has developed a catalyst to produce pure hydrogen from methanol at a much lower temperature than traditional methods, and in a cost-effective manner, an official said on Wednesday.

A catalyst is a substance that accelerates a chemical reaction or lowers the temperature or pressure needed to start one, without itself being consumed during the reaction.

According to the official, the catalyst helps produce pure hydrogen from methanol at 130 degrees Celsius, compared to more than 200 degrees Celsius through traditional methods. It can facilitate the production of one kilogram of hydrogen from 13 litres of methanol.

Hydrogen is seen as a big alternative to reduce dependence on fossil fuels like diesel and petrol.

The official said that the catalyst has been developed under the leadership of Professor Sanjay K Singh of the Department of Chemistry, IIT Indore.

This “economical and environmentally friendly” technology of producing pure hydrogen at low temperatures is suitable for industrial and commercial use, the official said.

After being proven on real parameters, this technology has been granted a patent and discussions are underway with the industry to bring it to the market, the official added.