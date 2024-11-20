IIT Indore develops technology to enhance safety of ECG machines, pacemakers; gets patent

Indore, Nov 20 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has developed a technology to enhance the safety of electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pacemakers used in the treatment of heart diseases, an official said on Wednesday.

This technology, developed under the leadership of Professor Anirban Sengupta of IIT Indore, has been granted a patent by the country's patent office.

According to the official, the new technology developed by the IIT Indore team is designed to create safe and secure chips for these ECG devices and pacemakers.

It includes a crucial feature that distinguishes between genuine and counterfeit ECG detector chips before they are manufactured or integrated into devices. This capability is vital for ensuring the reliability of ECG devices and cardiac pacemakers, minimizing the risks of misdiagnosis and errors that can lead to inadequate treatment.

Currently, many ECG devices and pacemakers encounter reliability challenges, which can sometimes lead to errors in medical diagnoses that may go unnoticed, potentially affecting patient outcomes.

"This technology not only secures the chips used in ECG devices but also guarantees that these devices contain authentic chips marked with a unique fingerprint hallmark," Prof Sengupta said. PTI HWP ADU NP