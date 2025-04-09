IIT Indore develops technology to make bioplastic with help of ‘indigenous’ microorganisms

Indore, Apr 9 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Indore has developed a technology to make bioplastic with the help of “indigenous” microorganisms, an official of the institute said on Wednesday.

The official said this technology has been developed by researchers from the Algal EcoTechnology and Sustainability Group of IIT Indore under the guidance of Professor Kiran Bala of the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering.

Prof. Kiran Bala said, “At the heart of this breakthrough lies a tailor-made indigenous microbial consortium. The research team has developed an optimized system for biopolymer synthesis by combining photosynthetic microalgae and bacteria.” These microbes operate in symbiosis, utilising simple resources like carbon dioxide, sunlight, and industrial waste to drive efficient production, he said.

A critical component of the innovation lies in the production of PHA, a biodegradable bioplastic that closely emulates the physical and mechanical properties of conventional plastics such as polypropylene, said Bala.

“The process offers a green alternative to petroleum-based plastics by relying on natural microbes and renewable resources,” he added.

Another IIT official said, “On a broader scale, the development of cost-effective bioplastics could revolutionise industries reliant on traditional plastics. Packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods are just a few sectors that stand to benefit from a transition to biodegradable alternatives.

Moreover, this technology aligns with the global push for a circular bioeconomy, where waste is transformed into valuable resources, creating a sustainable production cycle."