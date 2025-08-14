IIT Indore, IMT of France develop algorithm to prevent drone collisions

Indore, Aug 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has developed a software-based algorithm in collaboration with a French institute to prevent potential drone collisions, an official said on Thursday.

Researchers at IIT Indore and Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT), France, have developed a new collision-avoidance algorithm that promises safer, smoother, and more efficient flights for large UAV swarms, the official added.

This breakthrough was achieved through a joint research effort led by Prof Kapil Ahuja and researcher Amit Raj of Math of Data Science and Simulation (MODSS) Lab of IIT Indore's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Prof Yann Busnel from IMT's Research Department.

"This innovation ensures safer and more efficient flights for massive drone swarms. By reducing complexity and avoiding unnecessary delays, it opens up possibilities for faster, more reliable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in diverse applications, from disaster relief and surveillance to agriculture and logistics," Ahuja said.

"The algorithm was developed over nearly one-and-a-half years of collaborative research, especially for areas where large numbers of drones are required. The new algorithm combines the strengths of both approaches while eliminating their weaknesses. Using a UAV simulator that tracks positions at regular intervals (such as every second or every 0.1 second), the researchers developed a trajectory adjustment technique," he said.

When two UAVs are predicted to collide, the position of one UAV is slightly shifted. This shift gradually increases before the potential collision, peaks exactly at the predicted collision point, and then decreases smoothly afterward, he explained.