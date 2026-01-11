IIT Jammu partners with Skill-Lync to launch certificate courses in future mobility engineering

Jammu/Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has entered has partnered with Skill-Lync to offer certificate courses in future mobility engineering, aimed at addressing the rapid transformation underway in India's automotive sector.

Under the partnership, Skill-Lync, which entered into joint venture The Institute Incubation and Innovation Council of IIT, will introduce a portfolio of future-focused learning programmes that combine IIT Jammu’s academic rigour and research-led approach with industry-validated curriculum design and applied learning exposure, a spokesperson said.

Candidates can apply for the certificate programmes through Skill-Lync’s official platform as well as IIT Jammu’s course listings, she said.

Upon successful completion, learners will be awarded certificates issued by IIT Jammu in collaboration with I3C–IIT Jammu and Skill-Lync, reflecting the academic structure and applied learning outcomes of the courses, she said.

Over the last three years, Skill-Lync has worked closely with more than 80 automotive and mobility organisations, training over 20,000 engineering professionals across electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, embedded systems, advanced manufacturing and software-led engineering domains.

"Insights from these industry collaborations have informed Skill-Lync’s learning frameworks to ensure alignment with real-world tools, workflows and engineering expectations," the spokesperson said.

A senior representative from I3C–IIT Jammu said that the collaboration aligns with the institute’s commitment to advancing engineering excellence and supporting initiatives relevant to the evolving needs of the mobility and automotive sector.

Skill-Lync Co-Founder Krishna Bandaru said the partnership would help shape industry-driven learnings with greater academic structure, credibility and long-term impact, drawing on the company’s extensive engagement with automotive organisations.

India’s mobility ecosystem is undergoing a major shift driven by the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles and the rise of software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms. Leading manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG Motor India are actively transitioning towards EV platforms, connected vehicle architectures and software-led systems, he said.

As vehicles become increasingly electrified and software-centric, the demand is growing for engineers skilled in EV systems, battery technologies, power electronics, embedded software, SDV platforms, over-the-air architectures and data-enabled decision systems, alongside strong engineering fundamentals.

To encourage wider participation, Skill-Lync is also offering introductory scholarship benefits for eligible applicants, the spokesperson said.