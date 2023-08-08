IIT Jammu to hold north tech symposium from Sep 11-13

Jammu: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu will host a two-day north tech symposium in partnership with the Army, academia and industry from September 11-13 at Jagti campus here, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The symposium, a joint initiative with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), endeavours to bridge the gap between the needs of the Indian Army and the capabilities of academia and industry, they said.

"SIDM, formalised in 2017, plays a pivotal role as an advocate, catalyst and facilitator for the growth and capability building of India's defence industry," an official said.

During the event, latest products from over 200 industry participants, with special attention given to burgeoning startups, will be put on display, the officials said.

The event will also feature invigorating technical seminars, designed to ignite the spark of creativity and foster the exchange of novel ideas and concepts, they said.