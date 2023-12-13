IIT-JEE aspirant's killing in Kota: 7 youths being interrogated after registration of FIR

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 13 (PTI) Police have lodged an FIR against seven youths and are interrogating them in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant in Indira Vihar area here.

The FIR also mentions some other accused, who have not yet been identified, police said.

The deceased's body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem on Tuesday night and further investigation is underway, said ASP Sanjay Gupta.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said that the accused are minors hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, adding they will be detained after interrogation and collection of evidences.

An FIR has been lodged against seven identified youths and some unidentified accused -- all coaching students -- on the report by the deceased boy's mother Reema Devi, he added.

The senior police official said that no major reason has come up behind the attack on the IIT-JEE aspirant, adding it was a general scuffle between the youths to prove their dominance.

The senior police official also denied any gang of coaching students being active in the city. The IIT-JEE aspirant Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak , who was attacked with iron rods and chains by some youths, while he was at a tea stall here late Monday evening succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

Satyaveer, a student of Class 11, had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute here for around two years years.

The grief-stricken father was seen unable to control himself while the boy's mother fainted on hearing the death of her son.

The father, who was heard mourning outside the mortuary, said that his son wanted to be an IAS officer after engineering but now everything has ruined. PTI CORR AS AS