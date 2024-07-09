IIT-Jodhpur launches BTech courses in Hindi

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) IIT-Jodhpur on Tuesday announced it will offer BTech courses in Hindi from the new academic session to help students who face challenges due to limited English proficiency.

IIT-BHU was the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to introduce Hindi as the medium of instruction for BTech courses.

"The Senate in its recent meeting approved the proposal to teach courses in Hindi and English. The Senate noted that IIT-Jodhpur, being at the forefront of technology, science, humanities, and management, is expected to impart education in the native language to help the students who face challenges in learning because of inadequacy in English proficiency," IIT-Jodhpur said in an official statement.

"The institute will start with teaching BTech first-year courses in both English and Hindi. Before the commencement of classes, two sections will be identified based on the preferences given by BTech first-year students for Hindi and English lectures," it added.

According to officials, the first-year courses would be taught for English and Hindi sections by the same instructor to ensure the same rigour in the teaching-learning processes.