IIT-K mandates mental-health screening for new students after 2 suicides

Kanpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The IIT-Kanpur has made it mandatory for new students to undergo a mental-health screening during their first week on campus, following two incidents of suicide in less than a month.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Technology said students identified as being at moderate or severe risk will be proactively contacted by trained counsellors for a detailed assessment, early interventions and referral to psychiatrists when required.
Ramswaroop Ishram (25), a PhD student, died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building on the campus.
On December 29 last year, Jai Singh Meena, 26, a final-year BTech student of biological sciences and bioengineering, was found dead in his hostel room.
The institute said it is working towards building a more informed and responsive campus ecosystem and has been conducting regular sensitisation workshops for the faculty members, students and staff.
These sessions also include security personnel, doctors, paramedics, library staff, hall managers, mess teams and cleaning staff, ensuring that everyone who interacts with students recognises distress and responds appropriately.
The institute has also put in place a 24x7 emergency mental-health support system through close coordination between the Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing and the on-campus health centre, enabling immediate response in crises, the statement said.
Alongside clinical support, sustained efforts are being made to normalise conversations around mental health. Regular awareness programmes and workshops are organised across the academic year, complemented by student-engagement activities, such as World Mental Health Day observances, festival celebrations and events like run fests, which encourage connection, participation and a sense of community, it added.
Peer mentoring is formalised for both undergraduate and post-graduate students, with seniors actively supporting new entrants to help reduce isolation and provide an accessible first layer of support within the student community.
The institute said the clinical head, who is a psychiatrist, has been appointed to lead all clinical activities at the health centre, supported by three empanelled psychiatrists, to ensure continuity of care and specialised intervention when required.
Reiterating its commitment to student welfare, the IIT-K said it encourages students to prioritise their well-being and mental health and supports their holistic development beyond academics.
It also said the Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing has been expanded, with the appointment of 10 full-time professional psychologists trained to handle serious and complex mental-health concerns.