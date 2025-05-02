IIT-Kanpur tasked with developing AI to clean Yamuna, ease congestion: Pradhan

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said he has tasked IIT-Kanpur with building AI "technology" for cleaning Yamuna, easing congestion, and targeting other urban challenges.

Pradhan, who inaugurated 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI), said Delhi will be the first city to benefit from "cutting-edge technologies" being developed in India and abroad to address urban challenges including waste management.

"Not only the technology developed by IIT-Kanpur but also the latest innovations coming from across the world, we will use that technology in Delhi first," he said.

"Cleaning the Yamuna is both our commitment and responsibility. IIT Kanpur is working on AI-driven solutions to clean the Yamuna and tackle air pollution," he added.

Pradhan also lauded Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the event, for her work ever since she came into power a few months ago.

"In the past two months, CM Gupta's government has done remarkable work in transport, education and health. The previous regime only made fake promises. Today, real change is visible," he said.

"Everyone wants their children to study in top private schools, but that doesn't mean we don't value government schools. I assure you that government schools in Delhi will be made better than private ones," he said.

The minister lauded the introduction of a new private school fee regulation bill by the Delhi government, calling it a "historic step" for middle-class families.

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in the national capital after over two decades in the February Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had been in power for more than a decade, was reduced to 22 seats. PTI MHS VN VN