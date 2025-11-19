IIT KGP announces appointment of alumnus as Fellow of leading German institute

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Wednesday announced the appointment of Prof Kinsuk Naskar, Professor and Chairperson of its Rubber Technology Centre (RTC), as a Fellow of the Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research (IPF) Dresden in Germany, one of the world's leading institutions in polymer science.

An alumnus and silver medalist of IIT Kharagpur, Naskar has established an exceptional academic and research footprint since joining the institute in 2004.

Congratulating Naskar, IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty on Wednesday said, "This honour reflects his exemplary scientific contributions and his commitment to advancing global research collaborations. We wish him continued success in his scholarly pursuits and international engagements." Naskar's career is marked by numerous national and international recognitions, including the DPI Patent Award (2005), Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellowship (2009), Morand Lambla Award, International Polymer Processing Society (2016) and Institute Chair Professor Award (2022).

Naskar's long-standing collaborative research with Dresden institute and his globally acclaimed contributions to polymer and rubber science - evidenced by over 200 international journal publications, multiple patents and books, an H-index of 41, extensive industry partnerships, and the mentorship of numerous doctoral and master's scholars - position him among the top 2 per cent scientists worldwide in Polymer Science, IIT Kharagpur said in a statement. PTI SUS NN