IIT KGP authorities, teachers’ body to discuss shifting of hospital from campus

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The authorities of IIT Kharagpur and its teachers’ association will discuss the issue of relocating the infrastructure of a hospital from within the campus to another place around four km away, according to a notice.

Following protests by a section of teachers, the institute earlier this week kept in abeyance the previous decision to shift the healthcare facilities located within the campus to the new Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspeciality Hospital (SPMSH).

The chairman of the board of governors of the institute will discuss the matter with IIT Kharagpur Teachers' Association (IITTA) on December 20, Registrar Captain (Retd) Amit Jain said in a notice.

IITTA, students and other stakeholders including the pensioners association were requested to forward their suggestions on the matter to the office of the registrar, it said.

A spokesperson of IITTA expressed happiness over the move and said they would officially intimate their stand to the management.

The institute management earlier argued that the move to shift the medical facility was aimed at optimally utilising the capacity of both hospitals.

Various other stakeholders, however, claimed that the authorities did not discuss the issue with the staff of the hospital inside the campus. PTI SUS NN